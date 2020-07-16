CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,873 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in First Solar were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 58.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.75. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $645,838.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,997.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,458. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

