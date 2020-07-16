CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.9% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $93.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.86. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

