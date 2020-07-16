CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 99 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total value of $52,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.68, for a total transaction of $552,660.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,823,054.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,488 shares of company stock valued at $122,930,896 in the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.64.

REGN opened at $641.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $608.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $655.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.