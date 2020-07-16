CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 468 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,971,000 after purchasing an additional 201,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,740,000 after purchasing an additional 239,068 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $346.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $356.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.