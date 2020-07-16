CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 1,046 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total value of $10,412,105,205.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNY opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.