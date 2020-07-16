Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTWO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO stock opened at $114.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.76. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $136.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

