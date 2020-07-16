Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.77 and its 200 day moving average is $119.48. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.73.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

