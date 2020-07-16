Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,990 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 289.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

