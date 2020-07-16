Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $345,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $339,265,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $258,650,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,108.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,166,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $72.19 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,328.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,201.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

