Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 81.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $165.45 on Thursday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.20. The company has a market capitalization of $156.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $36,827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,593,158 shares in the company, valued at $18,028,416,458.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

