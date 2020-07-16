Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 3,278 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

