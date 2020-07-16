Centamin (LON:CEY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 200 ($2.46) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 190 ($2.34).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Centamin from GBX 172 ($2.12) to GBX 184 ($2.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centamin to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Panmure Gordon boosted their price objective on Centamin from GBX 111 ($1.37) to GBX 131 ($1.61) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.71) price objective (up previously from GBX 175 ($2.15)) on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 179.38 ($2.21).

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 188.80 ($2.32) on Tuesday. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.28 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.90 ($2.37). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.17.

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

