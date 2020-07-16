Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Gap Up to $1.63

Shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.63. Cemtrex shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 19,106 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.92% of Cemtrex worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

