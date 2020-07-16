Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Gap Up to $1.63

Shares of Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.63. Cemtrex shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 19,106 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter.
About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)
Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.
