Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.90

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 1066400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $928.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1,338.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. On average, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 131.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 49.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

