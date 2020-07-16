Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.90

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 1066400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $928.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1,338.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 131.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 49.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
