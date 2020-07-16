Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Shares Gap Down to $1.29

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.29. Celsion shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 108,827 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLSN shares. ValuEngine raised Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Dawson James downgraded Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.48.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,908.00% and a negative return on equity of 120.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsion Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 62,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 8.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

