Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CBMG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBMG opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts predict that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 151.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 34,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 805.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

