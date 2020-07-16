Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.83.

CLRB opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jarrod Longcor purchased 65,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,395.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James V. Caruso purchased 21,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,903.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 109,306 shares of company stock valued at $124,442. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.