Celestica (TSE:CLS) Given Buy Rating at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Celestica’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

TSE CLS opened at C$9.47 on Monday. Celestica has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.72.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

