Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.67 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CVCO. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $142.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Cavco Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $191.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $99.58 and a 52-week high of $236.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.26). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $255.34 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 665,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,461,000 after buying an additional 260,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,895,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,680,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,387,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.