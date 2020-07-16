Catherine M. Szyman Sells 2,249 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $152,167.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE EW opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 168,351 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.33 to $76.67 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.67 to $83.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.51.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

