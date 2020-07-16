Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

CBIO opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $72.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.40. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter worth $93,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 39.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 231.7% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 711,909 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

