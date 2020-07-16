Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 174.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 56.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 146.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 15.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at $484,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

