Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Allstate comprises 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $2,000,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,269 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,830,000 after purchasing an additional 118,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,995,000 after purchasing an additional 44,511 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate stock opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.13.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $676,271.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

