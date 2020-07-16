Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,630 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $161,139.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,625,788.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $688,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,523,322. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $88.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

