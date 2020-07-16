Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 230 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

