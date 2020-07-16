Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.24.

ETN stock opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

