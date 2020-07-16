Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In other news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,803,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $130.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.95. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

