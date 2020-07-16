Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,941 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,774,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Sunday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

