Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $54,000 Investment in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

