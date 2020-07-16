Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,672 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,301,000 after buying an additional 86,704 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

NYSE:USB opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

