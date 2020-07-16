Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 17.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $257.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $259.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.91.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

