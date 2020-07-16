Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.4% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 23,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Target by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.71.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,375,388.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.