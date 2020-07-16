Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 470 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 33,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,547,000 after acquiring an additional 52,895 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 26,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

JLL opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

