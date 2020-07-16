Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 11,250.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMS opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

