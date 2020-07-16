Carolyn Ferguson Acquires 22 Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Stock

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson acquired 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.63) per share, for a total transaction of £154.22 ($189.79).
Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 12th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 14 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,044 ($12.85) per share, for a total transaction of £146.16 ($179.87).
- On Tuesday, May 12th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 13 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,206 ($14.84) per share, for a total transaction of £156.78 ($192.94).
Shares of LON:GOG opened at GBX 682.50 ($8.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $300.08 million and a PE ratio of 4.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 978.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,442.46. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 390.20 ($4.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,308.91 ($28.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21.
Go-Ahead Group Company Profile
The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.
