Carolyn Ferguson Acquires 22 Shares of Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Stock

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson acquired 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.63) per share, for a total transaction of £154.22 ($189.79).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 14 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,044 ($12.85) per share, for a total transaction of £146.16 ($179.87).

On Tuesday, May 12th, Carolyn Ferguson acquired 13 shares of Go-Ahead Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,206 ($14.84) per share, for a total transaction of £156.78 ($192.94).

Shares of LON:GOG opened at GBX 682.50 ($8.40) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $300.08 million and a PE ratio of 4.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 978.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,442.46. Go-Ahead Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 390.20 ($4.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,308.91 ($28.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21.

GOG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.23) to GBX 1,230 ($15.14) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,160 ($26.58) to GBX 1,710 ($21.04) in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.61) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,500 ($18.46)) on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,740 ($21.41).

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

