Carnival’s (CCL) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Carnival (LON:CCL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,310 ($16.12) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Carnival from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC raised Carnival to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,500 ($43.07) to GBX 1,280 ($15.75) in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,180 ($14.52) to GBX 800 ($9.84) in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,097.50 ($13.51).

LON CCL opened at GBX 947.60 ($11.66) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,135.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,835.85. Carnival has a 1-year low of GBX 581 ($7.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,864 ($47.55).

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

