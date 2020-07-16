Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after SunTrust Banks downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $15.28. SunTrust Banks now has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Carnival shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 30,329,310 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 92.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

