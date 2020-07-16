CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

CARLSBERG AS/S stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

