CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

CarGurus stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $631,729.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,697,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 642,975 shares of company stock worth $16,450,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in CarGurus by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CarGurus by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CarGurus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,235,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,344 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

