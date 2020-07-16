Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 173,934 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,934 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EDV. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 261.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 368.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $170.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.29 and a 200-day moving average of $157.14. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $123.80 and a one year high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

