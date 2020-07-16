Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 12,528 Shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,528 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period.

NYSE:RA opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

