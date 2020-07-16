Cardan Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 0.21% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 1,116.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 9.0% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 88,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 74.1% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 91,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 38,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 3.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWN opened at $23.26 on Thursday. TAIWAN FD INC/SH has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

