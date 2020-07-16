Cardan Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,543 Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $172.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.90, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

