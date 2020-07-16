Cardan Capital Partners LLC Invests $223,000 in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after buying an additional 2,282,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,296,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after buying an additional 1,088,556 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 828.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 725,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,848,000 after buying an additional 647,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,985,000 after buying an additional 625,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $5,843,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $797,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,521 shares of company stock worth $20,674,277. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $151.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.58. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

