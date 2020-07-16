Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,348,000 after buying an additional 1,260,991 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1,565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 54,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.98.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

