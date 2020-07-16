Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,088 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,863 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $70.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

