Cardan Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.41.

GS opened at $216.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.