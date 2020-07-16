Cardan Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,549 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 892,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 248,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,924,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RGT opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $12.33.

In other Royce Global Value Trust news, insider John E. Denneen acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $25,480.00. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $127,849.40. Insiders have purchased a total of 105,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,499 over the last three months.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

