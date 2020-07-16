Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Rating Increased to Buy at CIBC

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.30 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.40% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSFFF opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $247.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

