Capstone Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $147.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.87. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

